Dowdle "checked out relatively OK" after undergoing testing on his toe injury Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dowdle was carted to the locker room during the second half of Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Patriots, but he appears to have avoided a significant injury. That said, Dowdle's practice participation will warrant monitoring throughout the week before his availability for Sunday's game against the Bengals is determined. If Dowdle ends up sitting out the Week 3 contest, Jaylen Warren could be in store for a sizable three-down role out of the Pittsburgh backfield.