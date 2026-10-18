Dowdle (toe) is active for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Buccaneers.

Dowdle had teed up his active status by finishing Week 6 prep with consecutive full practices. The veteran offseason addition, who missed the last three games due to a toe dislocation, had been working in a true timeshare with Jaylen Warren over the first two games of the season, but the latter's 321 rushing yards, 169 receiving yards and two total touchdowns during Dowdle's absence will keep him in a clear lead-back role while Dowdle serves as a complementary option against a stout Buccaneers run defense.