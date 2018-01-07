Golden, who recorded one tackle (solo) in the Week 17 win over the Browns, finished the 2017 season with 19 tackles (13 solo) an interception, and five yards on one kick return, playing in all 16 games.

In what was otherwise a pedestrian effort for Golden, the play that likely makes the season highlight film came in Week 7 against the Bengals when he completed his only pass attempt for 44 yards to Darrius Heyward-Bey on a fake punt. It was his second pass completion in as many attempts in his six-year career, and his first since 2014.