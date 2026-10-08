Spears-Jennings is on track to start Sunday's contest against the Colts, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

Spears-Jennings was able to notch seven total tackles (six solo) and an interception in the team's Week 4 loss to the Browns. Head coach Mike McCarthy praised the rookie Thursday, outlining that Spears-Jennings has "been productive in every opportunity" that the team has given him. Spears-Jennings out snapped fellow safety Rayshawn Jenkins versus Cleveland, and Spears-Jennings figures to operate as the team's starting strong safety Sunday versus Indianapolis.