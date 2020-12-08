Spillane is expected to miss time due to a knee injury suffered during Monday's game against Washington, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After being taken to the locker room by trainers in Monday's game, it is confirmed Spillane will miss time, but thankfully won't need surgery. Expect Avery Williamson to take over Spillane's role as primary inside linebacker until he can return, which should hopefully be before the season ends.