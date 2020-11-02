Spillane recorded 11 tackles (10 solo) and an interception which he returned for a 33-yard touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 win over Baltimore. He also had one tackle for loss and two passes defensed.

Spillane got the scoring started with a pick-six on Baltimore's opening drive, and he kept his motor running on high for the rest of the game, leading the team in tackles. The Steelers boosted their interior linebacker depth by trading for Avery Williamson later Sunday, but Spillane will continue to play the vast majority of defensive snaps if he keeps performing at this level.