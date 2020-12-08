Spillane (knee) is questionable to return to Monday night's matchup against Washington after being taken to the locker room by trainers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Spillane was injured while completing a tackle on Terry McLaurin during Washington's opening drive of the second half. November trade addition Avery Williamson plugs into Spillane's inside linebacker spot until the Western Michigan product is able to return.
