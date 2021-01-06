Spillane (knee) returned to practice Wednesday with the Steelers/
Spillane is slowly making his potential return for Sunday's wild-card game. After suffering a knee injury, the linebacker is officially eligible to rejoin the team for Sunday's wild-card matchup.
