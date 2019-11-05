Spillane was promoted from the Steelers' practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Spillane has yet to log a single defensive snap since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but the Western Michigan product may be asked to fill in on special teams with the Steelers.

