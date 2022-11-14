Spillane recorded seven tackles (five solo) during the Steelers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Spillane has had somewhat inconsistent involvement for Pittsburgh over the first half of the regular season, but he led the team in tackles Sunday to help lead the club to its third win of the year. The 26-year-old has appeared in each of the first nine games of the year and has tallied 34 tackles (20 solo), including a sack, and three pass defenses.