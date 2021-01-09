Spillane was activated from the Steelers' injured reserve list on Saturday.
Spillane's knee injury caused him to miss the past four games, but after a slow and careful recovery, the linebacker can officially suit up for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Browns. The 25-year-old has posted 45 tackles (39 solo), two sacks and one interception throughout his 12 games this season.
