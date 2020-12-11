Spillane (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Avery Williamson, who racked up a team-high nine tackles after Spillane was injured in Monday's loss to Washington, will start at inside linebacker while Spillane sits. Spillane will get an extra day to heal up before the Steelers' Week 15 trip to Cincinnati, as that game is schedule to be played on Monday Night Football.