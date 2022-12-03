Spillane (oblique) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Spillane suffered an injury in practice prior to Pittsburgh's Week 12 matchup against the Colts. However, he returned to practice in full Friday and will enter the team's Week 13 matchup without an injury designation. Across 10 games this season, Spillane has recorded 40 total tackles, one sack and four passes defended.