Spillane (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

After Devin Bush suffered a torn ACL in Week 6 against the Browns, Spillane stepped in and started the last seven games at inside linebacker. In that stretch, he posted 38 tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups and a pick-six. Spillane is eligible to return in Week 17, and Avery Williamson is expected to start in Spillane's place for the time being.

