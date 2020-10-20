Spillane is expected to start at inside linebacker moving forward in place of Devin Bush (torn ACL), Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Spillane has totaled just nine defensive snaps. He's been an effective special-teams tackler with 18 stops over his last 13 games, but now he'll have a major role in one of the league's best defenses. There could be some growing pains, and if the 24-year-old falters, Marcus Allen could replace him.