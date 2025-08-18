Woods wasn't targeted during Saturday's 17-14 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Although Woods has been on the field for both of Pittsburgh's preseason games so far, he hasn't been targeted in either matchup. The 33-year-old didn't generate much production in Houston over the past two seasons, and he now appears to be in danger of missing out on a 53-man roster spot with the Steelers ahead of the 2025 campaign. Woods will have one more opportunity to make his case for a roster spot during Thursday's exhibition matchup against Carolina.