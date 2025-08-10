Taylor secured two of three targets for 38 yards during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Taylor signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in April following a productive collegiate career at Memphis. He isn't guaranteed to make Pittsburgh's 53-man roster in 2025, but he's impressed through his size and physicality early in training camp. The 22-year-old saw some looks in the third quarter of Saturday's matchup, and it's possible that he continues to earn some work ahead of the regular season. While Taylor's role is far from guaranteed, the undrafted rookie could make a case for some regular-season playing time if he continues to impress in camp, as the Steelers don't yet have many receivers locked into roles behind DK Metcalf heading into 2025.