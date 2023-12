Williams went without a target while playing five of the Steelers' 61 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Williams has been active for each of Pittsburgh's last eight games but hasn't played more than 12 snaps on offense in any contest. He'll likely be in store for only limited playing time while fellow tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward are available.