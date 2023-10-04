Williams was signed from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Williams spent much of 2022 with Pittsburgh after going undrafted out of UT Martin and was with the team again during training camp and ultimately remained as a member of the practice squad. The 25-year-old has yet to play in an NFL game, but that is likely to change Sunday against the Ravens with his addition to the 53-man roster and Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) considered doubtful for the matchup.