The Steelers activated Wilson (hand) from injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilson has missed the Steelers' last four games while on injured reserve due to a left hand injury. He's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but his activation from IR indicates that the third-year wide receiver will suit up for the Steelers. Michael Pittman (foot) is staying on IR for at least one more week, so as it stands, Wilson slots in as the team's WR3 behind DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard.