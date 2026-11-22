Wilson (hand/finger) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The third-year wideout was activated from injured reserve Saturday, foreshadowing his availability for Sunday's contest following a four-game absence. Wilson recorded at least three receptions in his first four games of the season on his way to a 14-188-2 line on 25 targets, and he then failed to reel in the only pass thrown his way in Week 5 against the Colts before exiting that game at halftime with his injury. In his return Sunday against Philadelphia, Wilson should slot into the No. 3 receiver role behind DK Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard, the latter who leapfrogged Wilson on the depth chart over the last several games while filling in for both him and Michael Pittman (IR, foot).