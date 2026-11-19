Wilson (finger) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

With a second full practice under his belt since being designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Wilson looks poised to get activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Prior to missing time with a dislocated finger and a fractured digit on his left hand, Wilson had averaged five targets per game over his five appearances, but he could struggle to see that level of volume upon returning. Fellow wideout Michael Pittman (foot) was also a full participant in Thursday's practice and could be a candidate to return from IR this week, and rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard may have performed well enough over the last handful of games to retain a notable role in the Steelers' receiving corps.