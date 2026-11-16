Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said that he's "hopeful" Wilson (finger) will be able to return from injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

Now that he's spent the required four games on IR while recovering from a finger injury, Wilson is eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened this week. McCarthy expressed similar optimism that fellow wideout Michael Pittman (foot) will be able to come off IR this week, a development that could result in Wilson settling for a lesser role if both receivers are activated ahead of Sunday's contest. Despite a rough start to the season, Pittman signed a two-year, $35 million extension in March that likely affords him some security as a starter alongside DK Metcalf upon his return, which would leave Wilson to fend with rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.