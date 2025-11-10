Wilson recorded two receptions on three targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Chargers.

Wilson's three targets were his second-highest mark of the season, though nearly the entirety of his production came in garbage time. He caught a pass from Aaron Rodgers over the middle before turning upfield for a 27-yard score with three minutes remaining in a three-score game to tally his second career touchdown. Wilson has shown occasional signs of progress this season, but he remains a peripheral part of the offense.