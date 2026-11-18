Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Wilson (finger) has been designated for return from injured reserve, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

McCarthy suggested earlier in the week that Wilson could be cleared to play Sunday in Philadelphia, and the Steelers' decision to open the wideout's 21-day practice window is the first step in him potentially playing for the first time since Week 5. Through the Steelers' first five games of the season, Wilson recorded 14 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets, but it's not clear where exactly he'll settle in the pecking order at receiver once healthy. Like Wilson, veteran wideout Michael Pittman (foot) had his 21-day window opened Wednesday and could be on a similar timeline for a return. Additionally, rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard has proven to be a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers in the short and intermediate areas of the field over the past few weeks and could maintain a notable role once Wilson and Pittman are back in the fold.