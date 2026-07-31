Steelers' Roman Wilson: Coach praises versatility

Head coach Mike McCarthy envisions using Wilson all over the formation, Brian Batko of the Steelers' official site reports.

"He's done a heck of a job inside, and I haven't even talked to him about this yet, but I think we can start working him a little bit more outside, too," McCarthy said of Wilson. "He can line up at X, Z and F, and so far, he's done exactly what we asked." Wilson is competing with rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard for the third spot on Pittsburgh's wide receiver depth chart behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman. Bernard got most of the first-team slot reps at Friday's practice, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, while Wilson worked mostly on the outside with the second-team offense, which marks a departure from previous practices, when Wilson played primarily in the slot.