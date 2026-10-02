Wilson brought in three of six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Wilson capped off a marathon 17-play opening drive for the Steelers with a play that showcased his speed, as the second-year wideout scored from 12 yards out on a shovel pass from Aaron Rodgers. Wilson has at least three catches in each of his first four games, and Thursday's yardage total established a new season high after he'd also done so with his 60-yard tally in Week 3. Wilson also has exactly six targets in each contest thus far, cementing him as a key complementary component of the air attack heading into a Week 5 home matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 11.