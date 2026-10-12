Wilson (finger) is expected to miss a couple of weeks after exiting Sunday's 34-22 win over the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson is still gathering more information about his injury and is seeking a second opinion, so an official timeline for his recovery may not be determined until he decides on a treatment plan. The third-year wideout out of Michigan logged 20 snaps and was unable to haul in his lone target in Sunday's game before leaving the contest just before halftime. After previously moving Michael Pittman (foot) to injured reserve Saturday, Pittsburgh's receiver depth will be further tested with Wilson likely to be sidelined for at least the team's Week 6 game at Tampa Bay.