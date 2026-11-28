Wilson brought in his lone target for 37 yards during the Steelers' 27-5 win over the Broncos on Friday.

Wilson was on the field for only five of the Steelers' 47 offensive snaps Friday. The third-year wideout connected with Mason Rudolph on a 37-yard pass early in the fourth quarter to set the Steelers up in the red zone, and the drive ended four plays later with a 33-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. With Michael Pittman back from injured reserve, it looks like Wilson has been downgraded to the WR4 role behind Pittman, DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard. The Steelers will welcome in the Texans for Week 13 on Sunday, Dec. 6.