Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Dolphins, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wilson will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game, coinciding with the addition of veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen to the active roster. Wilson's next chance to play is Sunday against the Lions, but the second-year pro is unlikely to play in that contest unless the Steelers suffer an injury to their wide receiver corps.