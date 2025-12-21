Steelers' Roman Wilson: Healthy scratch again Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's clash against Detroit.
This is the third straight week that Wilson is a healthy inactive. Prior to this run, he had been seeing steady offensive snaps. However, the Steelers' signing of Adam Thielen appears to have pushed Wilson out of the wideout pecking order.
