Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Ravens, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

The Steelers added Adam Thielen and elevated Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the practice squad this week, giving their wide receiver corps some depth. That pushed Wilson down the depth chart, though the team opted to make Scotty Miller active ahead of him, after Miller had previously been a healthy scratch. This will mark Wilson's first missed game of the season.