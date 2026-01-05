Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens.

The wide receiver is now a healthy scratch for the fourth time in five weeks, though he did play nine offensive snaps against the Browns in Week 17. Even with DK Metcalf out due to a suspension, Calvin Austin, Adam Thielen, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek are ahead of Wilson on the depth chart.