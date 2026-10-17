Wilson (finger) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Wilson already had been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, but the move to IR means that the third-year pro will be required to miss at least four games. Since the Steelers are on a bye for Week 9, the earliest that Wilson can return is Week 11 against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 22. He joins Michael Pittman (foot) on injured reserve, which leaves rookie second-rounder Germie Bernard as the Steelers' WR2 behind DK Metcalf for the next few weeks.