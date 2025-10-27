Wilson corralled four of five targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-25 loss to Green Bay.

Wilson waited for the return of fellow wideout Calvin Austin (shoulder) to deliver a standout fantasy performance after struggling in the two games replacing his teammate. The 24-year-old Wilson boosted his final line with a 21-yard touchdown grab in garbage time of Sunday's loss. Wilson hadn't topped 17 receiving yards in any of his previous six outings this year, so fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to what might end up being his best fantasy score of the season.