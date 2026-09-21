Wilson caught five of six targets for 28 yards during the Steelers' 20-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Wilson stepped into the WR2 role alongside DK Metcalf for Sunday's game due to the absence of Michael Pittman (foot). Wilson responded by leading all Pittsburgh pass-catchers in receptions, though he averaged only 5.6 yards per catch in a game where Aaron Rodgers averaged only 4.8 yards per pass attempt. Wilson played 55 of 70 offensive snaps in Week 2, which was tied with rookie second-rounder Germie Bernard for second-most among Steelers wide receivers behind DK Metcalf (68). The Steelers will return home for a Week 3 clash against the Bengals, and Wilson and Bernard would both retain their elevated roles if Pittman is not cleared to return.