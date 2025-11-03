Wilson secured one of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.

Wilson was the Steelers' leading receiver against Green Bay in Week 8 with a season-high 74 yards and a touchdown, but he was held in check a week later. He was held to single-digit yards for the first time since Week 4 while playing 47 percent of the team's offensive snaps, which ranked third among Pittsburgh's wide receivers. Wilson showcased his upside in Week 8, but he remains an unreliable fantasy option heading into the second half of the year, and it's possible that the Steelers target a wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline.