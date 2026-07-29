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Steelers' Roman Wilson: Logs bulk of WR3 reps Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wilson got the overwhelming majority of reps in three-receiver sets during Wednesday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

While DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman are entrenched atop the Steelers' WR depth chart, Wilson is looking to secure the WR3 job, with his main competition being second-round rookie Germie Bernard. DeFabo notes that in some instances Wednesday, the Steelers put Wilson and Bernard on the field together, with Bernard playing outside and Wilson in the slot. In any case, the player that emerges as the next option behind the top duo may not have a path to steady volume out of the gate this come Week 1, but that could change should either Metcalf or Pittman miss any time.

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