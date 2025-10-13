Steelers' Roman Wilson: Logs one reception in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson secured his lone target for 12 yards during Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns.
Wilson was on the field for 15 offensive snaps Sunday, which was his highest mark since the Steelers' Week 2 loss to Seattle. Part of his uptick in playing time was likely due to Calvin Austin (shoulder) being sidelined. Although Wilson had a catch while racking up double-digit receiving yards for the first time this season, he has minimal fantasy value, even if Austin misses more time.
