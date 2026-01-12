Steelers' Roman Wilson: Minimal role to end 2025 campaign
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson secured 12 of 21 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns over 13 regular-season appearances in 2025.
After missing most of his rookie season in 2024 due to injuries, Wilson had some encouraging performances in 2025, highlighted by a mid-season stretch in which he had five performances with double-digit receiving yards in a span of six games. However, his role diminished down the stretch, and he was a healthy scratch in four of the team's last six regular-season matchups. Wilson could have some streaming appeal in 2026, but he'll likely have trouble carving out consistent fantasy relevance throughout the season.
More News
-
Steelers' Roman Wilson: Inactive Sunday night•
-
Steelers' Roman Wilson: Healthy scratch again Week 16•
-
Steelers' Roman Wilson: Healthy inactive for Week 15•
-
Steelers' Roman Wilson: Healthy scratch•
-
Steelers' Roman Wilson: Held without catch once again•
-
Steelers' Roman Wilson: No catches in Week 12•