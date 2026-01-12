Wilson secured 12 of 21 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns over 13 regular-season appearances in 2025.

After missing most of his rookie season in 2024 due to injuries, Wilson had some encouraging performances in 2025, highlighted by a mid-season stretch in which he had five performances with double-digit receiving yards in a span of six games. However, his role diminished down the stretch, and he was a healthy scratch in four of the team's last six regular-season matchups. Wilson could have some streaming appeal in 2026, but he'll likely have trouble carving out consistent fantasy relevance throughout the season.