Wilson failed to secure either of his two targets during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears.

Wilson had recorded at least one catch in each of his last six games, but he failed to establish a connection with quarterback Mason Rudolph in Chicago on Sunday. Wilson was also on the field for just 28 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps, which was his lowest mark since Week 6. He's shown some glimpses of production this season but hasn't been a very reliable fantasy option.