Wilson wasn't targeted during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Patriots.

Wilson was held without a target for the second time in the first three weeks of the regular season, and he was on the field for just 17 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 3. Although Wilson appears to be third on the Steelers' depth chart at wide receiver, he's unlikely to have a fantasy-relevant role as long as DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin stay healthy.