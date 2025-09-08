Wilson wasn't targeted during the Steelers' 34-32 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Wilson had a minimal role for the Steelers when healthy in 2024, and he was utilized sparingly during Sunday's regular-season opener, playing just 10 offensive snaps in the Steelers' victory. The 2024 third-round pick has yet to be targeted in the NFL, and he could have trouble carving out much fantasy production in 2025 as long as DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin remain healthy.