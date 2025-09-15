Wilson secured one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 31-17 loss to Seattle.

Although Wilson's workload remained low in Sunday's Week 2 loss, he recorded his first catch of the regular season and also saw a slight uptick in playing time, as he was on the field for 21 offensive snaps compared to 10 during last week's regular-season opener. He saw the third-highest snap count of any Steelers wide receiver, but he's unlikely to have a fantasy-relevant role as long as DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin stay healthy.