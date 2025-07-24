Wilson opened training camp with the starting offense Thursday, Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live reports.

Wilson and DK Metcalf took the first reps in both 11 and 12 personnel, with Calvin Austin as the third receiver for three-wide sets (the same role he had last year). It's a sign the Steelers still have high hopes for Wilson, a 2024 third-round pick, after he was either injured or a healthy scratch for nearly all of his rookie season. In addition to Wilson and Austin, the competition for WR snaps behind Metcalf includes Robert Woods, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek.