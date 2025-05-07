Wilson may compete for a starting job after the Steelers traded WR George Pickens to Dallas, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Drafted 84th overall last spring, Wilson played just one game as a rookie, missing Week 1 with an ankle injury and Weeks 7-18 with a hamstring injury. In between, he was a healthy scratch four times and played just five snaps in his lone appearance, never truly getting a foot in the door. Steelers GM Omar Khan said in February that Wilson might have contributed in the playoffs had the team advanced beyond the first round, and it now seems he has a shot at the No. 2 WR role for his second pro season. With 4.39 speed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Wilson profiles as a perimeter receiver who runs a lot of downfield routes, which would make it difficult to get a lot of targets in an offense with DK Metcalf at wide receiver and run-first coordinator Arthur Smith calling plays.