Wilson recorded two receptions on four targets for 72 yards in Saturday's 17-14 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Wilson got the chance to start with DK Metcalf resting and Calvin Austin (abdomen) sidelined, and he took advantage by creating a few splash plays. Wilson got behind the defense for a 42-yard gain down the middle of the field late in the first quarter and then got wide open on the next drive to tack on another 30 yards. Wilson failed to gain traction in the Steelers' offense as a rookie after battling a few lower-body injuries, but he appears to be getting on track heading into his sophomore campaign.