The Steelers selected Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 84th overall.

Wilson was widely expected to go sooner than this, but he falls to Pittsburgh here likely due to concerns about how well-rounded his skill set may be. The Michigan product is small at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, and his generally strong 4.39-second 40-yard dash was actually a slight disappointment given that he was expected to be one of the three fastest receivers at the combine (his 4.39 was tied for sixth best). Still, Wilson is some version of very fast and should pose a consistent downfield threat in the NFL, even if he lacks other dimensions to his game. He risks getting cast largely as a speed decoy if he doesn't draw targets more consistently than he did at Michigan, however.