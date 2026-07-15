Steelers' Roman Wilson: Pivotal camp ahead

Wilson will enter training camp with plenty to prove as he competes for a depth role in Pittsburgh's receiver room, Jack Markowski of SI.com reports.

Wilson showed momentum during the offseason program and should benefit from a second year working with Aaron Rodgers, as well as the arrival of head coach Mike McCarthy's offense. Still, with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman locked into starting roles and rookie second-rounder Germie Bernard pushing for the No. 3 job, Wilson will need a strong camp to secure even a depth role. Until he does, the 2024 third-rounder will remain off the fantasy radar except as a stash in deeper formats.