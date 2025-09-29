Wilson wasn't targeted during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Vikings.

Wilson played double-digit offensive snaps in each of the Steelers' first two games of the season, but he's been held to single-digit snaps in his last two appearances. Although Calvin Austin sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday's overseas victory, he'll have time to recover during the Steelers' Week 5 bye, and Wilson seems unlikely to handle a fantasy-relevant role, especially if Austin is available against the Brown in Week 6.